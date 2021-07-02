Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 930 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,381,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 871,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $14,063,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

