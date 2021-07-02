Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective (up from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,261 ($55.67) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,255.54. The company has a market cap of £111.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

