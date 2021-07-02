UBS Group Increases Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $16.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on F. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.38.

F opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

