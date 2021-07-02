UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €300.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €256.00 ($301.18).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €211.00 ($248.24) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is €221.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

