UBS Group AG Sells 13,062 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000.

COWZ stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86.

