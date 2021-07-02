UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Blink Charging by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blink Charging by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Blink Charging by 687.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 53,184 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 3.89.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blink Charging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

