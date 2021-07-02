UBS Group AG Grows Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after acquiring an additional 278,150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after buying an additional 281,093 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,179,000 after buying an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,291,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after buying an additional 263,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

