UBS Group AG Buys 967,613 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 1,736.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 967,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 288.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tellurian by 378.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 547,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 433,210 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tellurian by 55.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

TELL stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.41. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. Analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

TELL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

