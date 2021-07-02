UBS Group AG Buys 12,353 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.20% of Getty Realty worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 420,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Getty Realty Profile

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.