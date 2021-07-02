UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period.

Shares of BYM opened at $15.71 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

