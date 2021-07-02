UBS Group AG Acquires 43,119 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 180.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Hilltop worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,435,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hilltop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of HTH opened at $36.63 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

