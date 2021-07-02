UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 107,910 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Ulta Beauty worth $115,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,283 shares of company stock valued at $134,468,006 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $348.98 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.98 and a 12 month high of $356.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

