UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 248,248 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 248,248 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of Splunk worth $122,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.75.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at $47,254,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.68.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

