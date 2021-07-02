UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $143.79 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,982,440 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 53,973 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $143,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

