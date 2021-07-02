UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $135.19 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,246,578 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 519,956 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $135,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of CFG opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.99. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.