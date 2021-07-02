UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $130.99 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,306 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Northern Trust worth $130,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 363.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 936,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,221,000 after buying an additional 24,656 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Northern Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,751,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.98. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

