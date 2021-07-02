UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $126.70 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $126,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,090,825 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $658.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $633.08. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $405.01 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.