UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,146,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,688 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $120,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

