U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 3%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.52. 1,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,084,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

