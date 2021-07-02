Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the May 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.52. 15,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,804. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.62.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,127,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

