Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.11 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at about $3,350,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

