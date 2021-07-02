TUI (LON:TUI) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their reduce rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

TUI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of TUI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 281 ($3.67).

TUI stock opened at GBX 376.90 ($4.92) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 418.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

