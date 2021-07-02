Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

