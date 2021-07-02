Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $99.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

