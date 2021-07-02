Truist Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $50.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.85.

NYSE MTDR opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 4.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Matador Resources by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

