Truist Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Truist from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD opened at $251.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.16. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $260.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 72.9% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 56.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.