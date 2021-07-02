Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Truist Financial have underperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, a strong balance sheet position and focus on non-interest income growth are expected to continue supporting the bank's profitability in the quarters ahead. Besides, merger deal will lead to substantial cost savings. Moreover, given a solid liquidity position, the bank’s capital deployment activities seem sustainable. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term change in the same are expected to continue hurting margins in the near term. Also, mounting operating costs mainly due to a rise in merger-related costs will likely hurt the company’s bottom line in the upcoming quarters.”

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.47.

Shares of TFC opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after buying an additional 4,232,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

