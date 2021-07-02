TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $469,170,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after buying an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,860 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $82,022,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,055 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

