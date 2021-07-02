TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS DFHY opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09.

