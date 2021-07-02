Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $43,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,502,000 after purchasing an additional 418,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

