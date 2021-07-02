Trexquant Investment LP Takes $343,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $125,624,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

AVY stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.99 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

