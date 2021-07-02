Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 7,157 Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Argo Group International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Argo Group International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Argo Group International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGO stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.92. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

