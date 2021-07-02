Trexquant Investment LP Invests $371,000 in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,275 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $58,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Popular by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its position in Popular by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,314,000 after buying an additional 310,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPOP opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.17. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $632.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

