Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 8,332 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,019,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,226,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after buying an additional 404,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after buying an additional 330,300 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of FBC opened at $43.48 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

