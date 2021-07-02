Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 3,749 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Xylem stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.45 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

