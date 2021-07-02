Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stake Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,073,000.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $15.59 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

