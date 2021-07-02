TravelNote (TVNT) Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. TravelNote has a total market cap of $24,520.25 and $76.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00127007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00169611 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,385.99 or 0.99671583 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002924 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

