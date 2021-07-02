TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.44. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 167,317 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $447.93 million, a PE ratio of 615.20 and a beta of 2.16.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TravelCenters of America news, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 63,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,765.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 646.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

