Transcodium (TNS) Market Capitalization Achieves $132,546.86

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $132,546.86 and approximately $123.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Transcodium

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

