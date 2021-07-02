TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to announce sales of $8.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the lowest is $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $36.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $121.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.01.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

