Tradition Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO opened at $180.50 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.51 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.57.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

