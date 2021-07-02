Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

