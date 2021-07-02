Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 115.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of F traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 278,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,160,496. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

