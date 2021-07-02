Tradition Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

