Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,229 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,544% compared to the average daily volume of 318 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSU stock opened at $284.82 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $142.03 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

