Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Holicity (NASDAQ:HOL)

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,727 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,553% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 put options.

Shares of Holicity stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59. Holicity has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $22.47.

Get Holicity alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOL. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $22,492,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Holicity by 180,981.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86,871 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $4,272,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Holicity during the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Holicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.