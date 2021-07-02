Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.00. Torstar shares last traded at C$21.77, with a volume of 5,865 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -26.13.

Torstar Company Profile (TSE:TS.B)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

