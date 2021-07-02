TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Update

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $5,872,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TORM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,058,000 after purchasing an additional 466,552 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TORM during the first quarter worth about $256,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.63. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,651. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $640.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of -362.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

