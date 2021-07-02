TONToken Hits Market Capitalization of $567,928.01 (TON)

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. TONToken has a market capitalization of $567,928.01 and approximately $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TONToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00053127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.00684361 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About TONToken

TONToken is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TONToken is toncommunity.org . TONToken’s official Twitter account is @TONCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TONToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TONToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TONToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TONToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

