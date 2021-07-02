Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Timberland Bancorp worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

